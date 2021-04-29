Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.75. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 388.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $811.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $430,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.