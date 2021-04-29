Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) to Sell

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

VINP stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

