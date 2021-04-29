Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

