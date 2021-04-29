Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Oppenheimer

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TARA stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.