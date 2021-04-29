TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target Raised to $26.00

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSC. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised TriState Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

TSC stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $789.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

