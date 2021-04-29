-$0.15 EPS Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36).

BLRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

