Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to Hold

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt and solid liquidity. But similar to other upstream energy names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk toward a single region and no hedge protection are the other negatives in the Magnolia story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

NYSE:MGY opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,112,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.