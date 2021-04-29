Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $291.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks ($364.1 million) and dividends ($71 million). It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Moreover, the operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved in the same period owing to higher revenues. Reflecting the improved freight conditions, LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments grew 6.9% in the March quarter. LTL shipments per day increased 8.6% year over year. LTL revenue per shipment rose 7% in the same time frame. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capex for the ongoing year is expected to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Increase in operating expenses in the March quarter are concerning as well.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $259.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.47 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

