Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ TCX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. Tucows has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $848.54 million, a P/E ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
About Tucows
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.