Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. Tucows has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $848.54 million, a P/E ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total value of $397,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,591,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $141,009.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $594,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,129 shares of company stock worth $977,924 over the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

