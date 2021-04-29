Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,313 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 142,803 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 740,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

