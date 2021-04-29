Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 818 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 564.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 107,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

