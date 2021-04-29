Bokf Na Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

