Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UDR by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

