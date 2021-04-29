Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 10,362 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $305.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.