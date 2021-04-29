Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Update

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the March 31st total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUZHF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:YUZHF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

