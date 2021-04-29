Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 9,153 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,849,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.