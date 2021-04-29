Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.34). SeaSpine reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $20.27 on Monday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 133,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.