Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $305,100.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $310,750.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.