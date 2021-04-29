NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

