NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 726 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.