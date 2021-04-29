Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce sales of $121.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.20 million and the lowest is $109.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $153.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

