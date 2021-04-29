Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,019 shares of company stock valued at $140,288,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

