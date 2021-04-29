MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.92% of MediWound worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDWD. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MediWound alerts:

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. MediWound Ltd. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

MediWound Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.