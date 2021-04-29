GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,544,000 after buying an additional 47,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

