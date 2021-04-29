Bokf Na Has $1.51 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 65.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,983,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.88 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

