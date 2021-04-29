BMO Capital Markets Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $225.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $191.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

