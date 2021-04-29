XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile
