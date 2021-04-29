XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

