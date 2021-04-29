Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Denbury stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

