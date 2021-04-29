Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.