The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.41.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $185.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average is $198.10.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.