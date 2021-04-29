Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $710,412.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,381. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE NX opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $937.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.