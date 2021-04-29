H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $38.41. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 2,409 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 214,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 198,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $15,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 102,923 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.70 and a beta of 2.40.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

