Norges Bank Takes Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

