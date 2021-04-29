Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 244 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $143.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

