Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of CWK opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 215,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

