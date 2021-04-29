Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVRI. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Everi by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

