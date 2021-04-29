Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

