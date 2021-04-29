Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

