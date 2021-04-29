eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

