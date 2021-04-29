Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-0.55 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $861.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

