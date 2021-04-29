Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells 18,184 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

