HLS Therapeutics (HLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.52 million.

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$19.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$21.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently -24.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

