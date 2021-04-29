Cineplex (CGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The firm had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.50 million.

CGX stock opened at C$12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$806.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.36.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

