Revolve Group (RVLV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.