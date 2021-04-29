Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

