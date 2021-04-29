Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $121,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

