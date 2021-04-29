Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 17,744 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

