Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $81,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

