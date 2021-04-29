Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.