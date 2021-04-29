Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells 2,562 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BAND stock opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.44. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

